SPI Energy's Solar4America Rolls Out Residential Battery Storage Solution
- SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) has announced the launch of a UL-certified residential battery storage solution, S4A-Hybrid (DC/AC compatible) Battery System by Solar4America, a subsidiary of SPI's SolarJuice Co., Ltd subsidiary.
- The fully UL-certified battery system offered homeowners full control of the energy in their home using real-time data with up to 8.6-kilowatt max output, intelligent energy management, and on-grid/off-grid seamless switching.
- Fortune Business Insights projects the global battery energy storage market to reach $19.7 billion by 2027, growing at a 20.4% CAGR.
- Price action: SPI shares closed lower by 5.08% at $6.73 on Friday.
