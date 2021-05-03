 Skip to main content

Ucloudlink Extends Australian Footprint With Intercel Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Ucloudlink Extends Australian Footprint With Intercel Partnership
  • Mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, Ucloudlink Group Inc (NASDAQ: UCL), has inked a cooperation agreement with industrial routers maker, Intercel Pty Ltd, to provide its mobile broadband devices and data services.
  • Intercel will distribute uCloudlink’s GlocalMe mobile broadband devices and mobile data services in Australia under the arrangement.
  • GlocalMe is a lightweight, portable data solution compatible with various application scenarios that offer speedy, secure, and stable mobile connection anytime, anywhere.
  • uCloudlink has already consolidated a foothold in the Asia-Pacific region with partners like the Philippines’ Shore Access and Jakarta’s HKM.
  • Price action: UCL shares closed lower by 9.32% at $10.65 on Friday.

