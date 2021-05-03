 Skip to main content

Intel, TSM Anticipate Semiconductor Crisis To Extend Beyond 2021: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger expects the pandemic-induced home gadget-led global semiconductor chip crisis for the different industries to extend for several years, Bloomberg reports.
  • The company was reworking some of its factories to drive production and counter the chip crisis for the auto industry.
  • The supply chain might take several months to ease down, according to Gelsinger.
  • Global companies expect the supply chain disruption and chip crisis to extend for a major part of 2021.
  • Gelsinger emphasized the U.S.’s global falling semiconductor manufacturing position, which declined from 37% to 12% in twenty-five years. Intel’s high-end, cutting-edge chip manufacturing added to the dismay.
  • Gelsinger also emphasized U.S. manufacturing to drive U.S. jobs and long-term technology control to resolve supply chain constraints.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) Chair Mark Liu expects to cater to the minimum customer requirement by June end.
  • TSM reportedly tried to generate the most possible chips for car companies after hearing about the crisis last year.
  • Liu expects the crisis to intensify by 2021 end or early 2022.
  • Liu said the crisis would continue due to the pandemic irrespective of the production location, in justification of the Asian suppliers accounting for 75% of semiconductor chip manufacturing.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.78% at $57.08, and TSM shares traded lower by 0.72% at $115.89 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs semiconductorsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

