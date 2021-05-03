55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) jumped 45.5% to close at $49.80 on Friday after dropping around 22% on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics acquired license for mRNA technology platform of Factor Bioscience Limited And Novellus Therapeutics Limited.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares jumped 42.1% to close at $6.52 on Friday after the company announced it initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, authorized a 220,000 share buyback and announced the implementation of a holding company reorganization.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) surged 38.1% to settle at $7.22. Regional Health Properties 8-K showed the company ‘confirms it is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations or affairs of the Company that would account for the recent increase in the share price and the trading volume of the Company.’
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) gained 24.6% to settle at $0.4460. Farmmi shares fell 55% on Thursday after the company priced its $42.0 million upsized underwritten public offering of ordinary shares..
- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) jumped 24.2% to close at $29.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Needham maintained Cryolife with a Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $38.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) gained 23.2% to close at $2.76.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) climbed 22.1% to settle at $19.93.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) surged 18.9% to close at $4.34.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) gained 17.9% to close at $2.37.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 17.1% to close at $10.78 after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) gained 16.5% to close at $11.14.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) jumped 15.8% to close at $13.75 after the company announced it was notified the DOJ filed a Notice of Election to Decline Intervention with respect to a civil qui tam action filed by third-party relators against Walden University and the company.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) jumped 14.9% to close at $11.85. The company said it has acquired 100% ownership of SAWAN CO. LTD.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares gained 14.8% to close at $2.33.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) jumped 14.6% to close at $6.30.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) rose 13.7% to settle at $9.27. The company recently announced design of pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo in Niemann-Pick Type C1.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) jumped 13.5% to close at $7.24.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) surged 13.2% to settle at $2.74.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 13% to settle at $3.14.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 12.6% to settle at $0.7093. Naked Brand received NASDAQ notice of minimum bid price non-compliance.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) surged 11.7% to close at $10.80.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) climbed 11.3% to settle at $7.57.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) jumped 10% to close at $23.63.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) rose 9.7% to close at $33.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, last week, announced the presentation of new safety and efficacy data of roflumilast foam to treat scalp and body psoriasis.
- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) surged 8.8% to settle at $32.52. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) gained 7.9% to close at $187.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 7.4% to close at $36.78 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 6.1% to close at $7.66 after the company announced 60-day results from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which had been halted after the third interim analysis, as previously announced.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) surged 4.8% to close at $188.28 after the company, along with Pfizer, announced it has submitted a request to expand conditional marketing authorization of COMIRNATY in the European Union to adolescents.
Losers
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) fell 22.6% to close at $10.65 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 17.4% to close at $32.31.
- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) fell 17.1% to settle at $14.10 as the company priced its IPO at $17 per ADS.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NASDAQ: NPTN) shares tumbled 16.4% to close at $9.36 on Friday after the company issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) dropped 16.1% to close at $58.80.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 16% to settle at $7.84 following Q1 results.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) dipped 15.5% to close at $15.18 after the company late Thursday reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 15.3% to settle at $15.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 15.2% to settle at $55.22. Twitter reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak revenue guidance for the second quarter.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 14.5% to close at $7.47 following Q1 results.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) tumbled 14.5% to settle at $11.11 amid continued volatility in stocks with NFT exposure.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 13.8% to close at $3.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) dropped 13.7% to close at $74.41 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued downbeat Q1 sales guidance.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 13.3% to close at $7.31 after the company announced the PDUFA date for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis has been extended by three months.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) fell 12.6% to settle at $62.66.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 12.3% to close at $76.53 after the company late Thursday reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) fell 12.2% to close at $5.56 after the company reported results for its first quarter.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) dropped 11.5% to settle at $33.73. The company, last week, released Q1 results.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) fell 11.2% to close at $15.80 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 11% to close at $8.68 after the company reported FY 2020 audited consolidated financial results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares fell 10.8% to close at $29.85 after the company reported its Q1 earnings results.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 10.4% to close at $9.57 following Q1 results.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) fell 9.5% to close at $41.41 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 8.4% to close at $181.33 after the company reported Q2 earnings and issued Q3 guidance.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) fell 8.4% to settle at $386.10 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 5.9% to close at $7.57 after the company reported a decline in quarterly sales.
