Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The manufacturing PMI for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to climb to 60.6 in April.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to rise to 65 in April from previous reading of 64.7.
- Data on construction spending for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending increasing 2% in March following a 0.8% decline in the previous month.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 2:10 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets