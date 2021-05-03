Neuralink Co-Founder Max Hodak Departs The Elon Musk Company Onward To 'New Things'

Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak said he is no longer working with the neurotechnology startup he co-founded with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and others. Hodak added he is “onward to new things.”

What Happened: Hodak said on Twitter Saturday that he has not been working with Neuralink for the past few weeks, but remains a huge cheerleader for the company. He did not disclose any reasons for his departure.

✨Some personal news:✨ I am no longer at Neuralink (as of a few weeks ago). I learned a ton there and remain a huge cheerleader for the company! Onward to new things. — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) May 1, 2021

One of Hodak’s followers on Twitter asked him what he plans to do next, to which Hodak replied, “Not Jurassic Park.”

Hodak had tweeted in April that Neuralink could probably build Jurassic Park if the company wanted to. He added that while those would not be genetically authentic dinosaurs, 15 years of breeding + engineering could help get “super exotic novel species.”

Founded in 2016, San Francisco-based Neuralink is developing brain-machine interfaces with the goal of enabling people with paralysis to directly use their neural activity to operate computers and mobile devices with speed and ease. Musk has invested significantly in the company.

Why It Matters: Musk, who is also the CEO of Neuralink, claimed last month the company’s first implant will allow someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than some using their thumbs. He added that later versions of the Neuralink device would allow paraplegics to walk again.

According to Musk, the device could eventually be used as a “save state” application allowing deceased humans to live in another human or robot.

In August last year, Musk said it will be possible for owners of Tesla vehicles to telepathically summon their cars using Neuralink implants.

Neuralink has not yet been tested in people but Musk said human trials will commence later this year.

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr