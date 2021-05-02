Elon Musk Asks For 'SNL' Sketch Ideas On Twitter, Including 'Woke' James Bond And 'Irony Man'

Elon Musk has gone to Twitter seeking sketch ideas for his upcoming appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Musk will host "SNL" on May 8. Musk will join musical guest Miley Cyrus, who will make her sixth appearance on the show.

"Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" Musk tweeted on Saturday.

He went on to tweet a few of his own ideas he'd like to see, such as "Irony Man," a character who "defeats villains using the power of irony;" "Baby Shark & Shark Tank," who "merge to form Baby Shark Tank;" and "Woke James Bond."

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

A Twitter user suggested "The Dogefather," a mix of Dogecoin and "The Godfather."

"Definitely," Musk replied.

Musk could be featured in skits and parodies that look at electric vehicles, landing on the Moon or even the meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that Musk likes to promote on Twitter.

The Twitter account for the snack brand Slim Jim, also a social media promoter of Dogecoin, suggested "Something that can be immortalized as a series of perfect response gifs."

Something that can be immortalized as a series of perfect response gifs — Slim Jim 🚀 (@SlimJim) May 1, 2021

"SNL," which airs on Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC channel, airs outside of the trading hours for Tesla shares.

Depending on how Musk's appearance is received or what is said about Tesla, shares could see a reaction on Monday, May 10, when the market resumes.

Dogecoin could be affected as well.

Learn more: How to Buy Dogecoin