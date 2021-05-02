 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Asks For 'SNL' Sketch Ideas On Twitter, Including 'Woke' James Bond And 'Irony Man'
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Asks For 'SNL' Sketch Ideas On Twitter, Including 'Woke' James Bond And 'Irony Man'

Elon Musk has gone to Twitter seeking sketch ideas for his upcoming appearance on "Saturday Night Live." 

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Musk will host "SNL" on May 8. Musk will join musical guest Miley Cyrus, who will make her sixth appearance on the show.

"Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" Musk tweeted on Saturday. 

He went on to tweet a few of his own ideas he'd like to see, such as "Irony Man," a character who "defeats villains using the power of irony;" "Baby Shark & Shark Tank," who "merge to form Baby Shark Tank;" and "Woke James Bond." 

A Twitter user suggested "The Dogefather," a mix of Dogecoin and "The Godfather."

"Definitely," Musk replied. 

Musk could be featured in skits and parodies that look at electric vehicles, landing on the Moon or even the meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that Musk likes to promote on Twitter.

The Twitter account for the snack brand Slim Jim, also a social media promoter of Dogecoin, suggested "Something that can be immortalized as a series of perfect response gifs."

"SNL," which airs on Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC channel, airs outside of the trading hours for Tesla shares. 

Depending on how Musk's appearance is received or what is said about Tesla, shares could see a reaction on Monday, May 10, when the market resumes.

Dogecoin could be affected as well.

Learn more: How to Buy Dogecoin

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Start Of Production At Tesla's Berlin Plant Delayed Till Early 2022: Report
Could Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Cause A Bump In Tesla Or Dogecoin?
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GE, Microsoft, Tesla, Twitter And More
Will Litecoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?
How Is Doge Looking A Week Away from Elon Musk's May 8 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance?
Up to 20% Of Electric Vehicle Owners In California Switched Back to Gas, According To Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Saturday Night LiveNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com