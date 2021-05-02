 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jury Finds Former Netflix VP Guilty Of Taking Kickbacks In Contract Deals
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
May 02, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
Share:
Jury Finds Former Netflix VP Guilty Of Taking Kickbacks In Contract Deals

A former executive at Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury in San Jose, California, found him guilty of fraud.

  • Michael Kail was Netflix's vice president in charge of internet technology, Fox2 KTVU in the San Francisco area reported.
  • Prosecutors accused Kail of taking more than $500,000 in kickbacks plus stock options. In return, he approved millions of dollars in contracts for nine tech companies seeking Netflix business between February 2012 and July 2014.
  • Kail then funneled the money into a limited liability company he set up called Unix Mercenary LLC. Prosecutors said Kail used the money to buy a home in Los Gatos.
  • The jury found Kail guilty of 28 of 29 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty.
  • Kail's attorney said he plans to appeal.
  • Netflix declined to comment to Fox2 KTVU.

Image credit: Matthew Keys, Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Can't Decide What To Watch? Netflix Says Keep Calm And Play Content Roulette
Comcast's Peacock Reaches 42M Subscribers Thanks To WWE, 'The Office'
Apple Q2 Earnings Report Reinforces It Will Be 'Top-Performing' FAANG Stock Of 2021, Says Munster
Will HBO Max's $9.99 Ad-Supported Streaming Service Present A Threat To Netflix?
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: corruption fraud money launderingNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com