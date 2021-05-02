Jury Finds Former Netflix VP Guilty Of Taking Kickbacks In Contract Deals
A former executive at Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury in San Jose, California, found him guilty of fraud.
- Michael Kail was Netflix's vice president in charge of internet technology, Fox2 KTVU in the San Francisco area reported.
- Prosecutors accused Kail of taking more than $500,000 in kickbacks plus stock options. In return, he approved millions of dollars in contracts for nine tech companies seeking Netflix business between February 2012 and July 2014.
- Kail then funneled the money into a limited liability company he set up called Unix Mercenary LLC. Prosecutors said Kail used the money to buy a home in Los Gatos.
- The jury found Kail guilty of 28 of 29 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty.
- Kail's attorney said he plans to appeal.
- Netflix declined to comment to Fox2 KTVU.
Image credit: Matthew Keys, Flickr
