Vodafone And Google To Jointly Develop Cloud Data Services
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
Vodafone And Google To Jointly Develop Cloud Data Services

Vodafone and Google plan to develop a system called "Dynamo" that will be able to extract and transport data across different countries. 

What Happened: Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) and the cloud division at Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google are planning to develop data services jointly, the Financial Times reports.     

According to FT, about 1,000 workers in Britain, Spain and the U.S. will be asked by both companies to create "Nucleus," a new cloud-based storage and analytics portal that will host Vodafone's data. Nucleus will be able to process around 50 terabytes of data a day within the cloud.

Vodafone and Google will also develop a system called "Dynamo" to extract and transport data across different countries where the company operates.

The two companies are also looking to selling consultancy services to other multinational businesses that want to move data to the cloud in the future.

Why It Matters: Vodafone's "Gigabit Networks" are increasingly optimized by AI to push capacity to where customers need it most; and real-time analytics enable Vodafone to move personalized commercial offers to times when customers are buying more data — when they are most likely to take up offers.

Photo Credit: Public domain image via Wikimedia.

