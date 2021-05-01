 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Billionaire Eli Broad, Who Made His Mark On Los Angeles, Dies At 87
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
May 01, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Billionaire Eli Broad, Who Made His Mark On Los Angeles, Dies At 87

Eli Broad has died at the age of 87, according to news reports.

  • Broad was a billionaire who made his money in the home-building industry.
  • He co-founded the Kaufman & Broad Building Company in Michigan, which later bought Sun Life for $52 million in 1971, according to the New York Times.
  • Broad then gained a $3 billion profit when his company was sold to insurance company American International Group in 1998 for $18 billion, according to NYT.
  • Broad also was a philanthropist, spending heavily on cultural projects in Los Angeles, such as the art museum, the Broad.
  • Broad died after a long illness, the Associated Press reported.

Photo by Belle Co from Pexels.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com