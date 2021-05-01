Billionaire Eli Broad, Who Made His Mark On Los Angeles, Dies At 87

Eli Broad has died at the age of 87, according to news reports.

Broad was a billionaire who made his money in the home-building industry.

He co-founded the Kaufman & Broad Building Company in Michigan, which later bought Sun Life for $52 million in 1971, according to the New York Times.

Broad then gained a $3 billion profit when his company was sold to insurance company American International Group in 1998 for $18 billion, according to NYT.

Broad also was a philanthropist, spending heavily on cultural projects in Los Angeles, such as the art museum, the Broad.

Broad died after a long illness, the Associated Press reported.

Photo by Belle Co from Pexels.