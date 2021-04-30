Intel And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Lower To Close The Week

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday despite recent strong earnings from large U.S. companies. Weakness appears related to profit-taking following April’s marked strength in stocks.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.48% at $338.94.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

There were few leaders for the Dow Jones, but among them were in biotech and pharmaceuticals: Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).

Meanwhile, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were among the biggest losers for the Dow Jones.

Chevron shares were trading lower after the company reported inline first-quarter EPS results.

Elsewhere On The Street

