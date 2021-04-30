 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ByteDance CFO Shou Zi Chew Appointed As TikTok Chief: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
ByteDance CFO Shou Zi Chew Appointed As TikTok Chief: WSJ
  • TikTok has appointed ByteDance Ltd CFO Shou Zi Chew to the additional position of the TikTok CEO, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Chew succeeded former Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) executive Vanessa Pappas in the new position. Pappas will become the TikTok COO.
  • Pappas has been TikTok’s interim CEO since August after former Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) executive Kevin Mayer’s unexpected resignation.
  • Pappas will maintain her present responsibilities, including the new role.
  • Chew had joined ByteDance last month after departing as Xiaomi Corp’s (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) CFO.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + DIS)

Roku Pulls YouTube TV From Platform: What Investors Should Know
Waymo Looks Beyond Parent Google For Funding
Crypto Gains Bought A House For Washington Engineer Who Bet On Chainlink And Avoided Dogecoin Like The Plague
Not Just Facebook, Alibaba Too Is Concerned Over Apple New Privacy Rules' Impact On Business
Microsoft To Pay Higher Share Of Revenue To PC Game Makers As Rivals Apple, Google Face Antitrust Scrutiny
20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs TikTok Wall Street JournalNews Penny Stocks Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com