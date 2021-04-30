Alibaba Limits Senior Exec Pay Hikes Amid Regulatory Crackdown: Reuters
- Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), has restricted 2021 senior executive salary hikes to offer bigger salary hikes to junior staff to motivate the workforce amid regulatory scrutiny, Reuters reports.
- Alibaba’s management level executives received a yearly 5% to 10% pay hike along with stock incentives.
- Jack Ma’s open criticism of the Chinese regulatory system followed an intense regulatory probe towards Alibaba.
- An anti-monopoly probe penalized Alibaba with a $2.78 billion (18 billion yuan) fine for several years of market position abuse.
- China, too, has initiated an intense regulatory crackdown on its tech companies, following the footsteps of the U.S. and Europe.
- Price action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.93% at $232 on the last check Friday.
