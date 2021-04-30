Turkish Delivery App Getir Seeks To Raise $500M At $7B Valuation: Bloomberg
- Turkish retail delivery app, Getir is planning at least $500 million at a minimum valuation of $7 billion to fund its U.S. expansion, Bloomberg reports.
- Getir is aiming for a U.S. initial public offering after two years.
- Startups like Getir and Berlin’s grocery delivery app Gorillas speedily reached billion-dollar valuations from the pandemic induced demand surge.
- London’s Deliveroo partnered with grocer Waitrose to expand its delivery service to 150 shops across the U.K. by the end of the summer.
- U.S. food delivery company DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) is also seeking acquisitions in Europe.
- Earlier this year, Getir initiated its overseas expansion in London. It plans to start operations in Brazil in the second half of this year, depending on the pandemic.
- Some of Getir’s existing investors have expressed interest in joining the deal.
- Getir last raised $300 million in March at a $2.6 billion valuation in a Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global-led funding round.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs Food Delivery TurkeyNews Tech Media