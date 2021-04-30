Intel Needs $9.7B Subsidies For Europe Chip Plant: Reuters
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) has sought $9.7 billion (€8 billion) in public subsidies for semiconductor factory construction in Europe to reduce the bloc’s import reliance amid the ongoing semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.
- Gelsinger had announced Intel’s $20 billion investment in U.S. chip production last month.
- Gelsinger was hunting for a European plant location to support European Commissioner Thierry Breton’s aim of doubling Europe’s global chip share output to 20% over the next decade.
- Breton intended to drive production supply on its own and through selected partnerships.
- Breton had also interacted with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) before Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Intel.
- Breton would hold further talks on May 4 with the CEOs of two Dutch semiconductor companies ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI).
- Breton was planning a European semiconductor alliance to bundle the interest of the domestic companies.
- Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNF) (OTC: IFNNY) hailed Breton’s chip production initiative in Europe.
- Breton was also keen on a German location for a potential foundry.
- Gelsinger also met automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) and telecoms operator Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC: DTEGF) (OTC: DTEGY).
- He also visited the Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) headquarter based on sources.
- Gelsinger will visit Israel next week, where it is set to announce a $200 million investment in a new chip development campus and 1,000 staff hiring.
- Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.96% at $57.72 on the last check Friday.
