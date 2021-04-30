Why Twitter And Pinterest Shares Are Trading Lower

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading lower after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint of $1.03 billion, which is below analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Twitter.

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text, image, and video content.

Twitter's stock was trading down 13% at $56.42 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a 52-week low of $27.12.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to.

Pinterest's stock was trading down 3% at $66.27 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $89.90 and a 52-week low of $15.82.