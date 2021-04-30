Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 136 companies set new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:CNNB) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 10.92% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit $3,553.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.