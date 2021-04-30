Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning saw 14 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares fell to $12.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.83%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.