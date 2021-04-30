 Skip to main content

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 5:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) jumped 33.1% to settle at $3.34 on Thursday as the company said it has been named as sponsor related to 4 SPACs.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 24.2% to close at $39.11
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) gained 23.4% to close at $9.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) climbed 22.8% to settle at $8.12 after the company announced updated results from its Phase 1/2 pilot trial of GC4419, versus placebo, in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer who are undergoing stereotactic body radiation therapy.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 22.7% to close at $19.16. Ocular Therapeutix, reported multiple scientific presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) jumped 20.5% to close at $29.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) gained 19.6% to close at $12.25 on Thursday.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) rose 16.9% to close at $21.77. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
  • VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) jumped 16% to close at $47.88 after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Realty Income.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) gained 15.2% to close at $10.31.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) surged 15% to close at $18.41 on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy and raised its price target from $18 to $25.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $4.54 after the company signed exclusive worldwide license agreement with Johns Hopkins University to include engineered exosomes for vaccines and therapeutics as part of the company's exosome technology portfolio.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) gained 14.5% to close at $6.73 as the company agreed to sell its Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses to Lantronix.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) surged 14.2% to settle at $12.10.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares rose 13.2% to close at $12.99. Dolphin Entertainment recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) gained 13.1% to settle at $74.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY21 sales guidance.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) surged 13.1% to close at $11.35.
  • North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) gained 12.5% to close at $13.28 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) climbed 12.4% to close at $12.01. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 12% to settle at $18.91.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares jumped 11.2% to close at $4.67 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) climbed 10.4% to close at $16.83 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) jumped 10% to close at $118.64 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 9.1% to settle at $9.21 as the company said its founder and chief scientific officer, Sean Tucker, Ph.D., will present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington that will be held virtually from May 4-6, 2021.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 8.9% to settle at $31.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) surged 8.9% to close at $9.87. The company recently released Q1 results.
  • AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) gained 8.8% to close at $76.00 after the company reported that its EPi-Sense System was approved by the FDA for treatment of long-standing persistent afib patients.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 7.3% to close at $329.51 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. The company reported 1.88 billion daily active users, up 8% year-over-year, as well as 2.85 billion monthly active users, up 10% year-over-year.
  • Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) rose 7.1% to settle at $63.20 after reporting higher quarterly earnings.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 4.5% to close at $142.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 EPS guidance.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares tumbled 62.3% to close at $3.83 on Thursday after the company announced a suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction of hypotony, which is clinically relevant decrease in ocular pressure, in its INFINITY clinical trial evaluating ADVM-022 gene therapy for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 54.7% to close at $0.3580 after the company priced its $42.0 million upsized underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) dropped 45.4% to close at $14.07 after the company announced mixed topline results from its KARE Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial of oral Korsuva for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in mild-to-severe atopic dermatitis patients. The company said the study did not meet the primary endpoint of worst-itch NRS change from baseline at week 12 or secondary endpoint of 4-point responder analysis in the intent-to-treat patient population. However, the study achieved primary endpoint of worst-itch NRS change and secondary endpoint of 4-point responder analysis in pre-specified analyses of mild-to-moderate AD patients, comprising 64% of ITT population.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) fell 24.8% to close at $16.68 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) fell 23.9% to close at $7.80.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) dipped 21.8% to close at $34.22. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics acquired license for mRNA technology platform of Factor Bioscience Limited And Novellus Therapeutics Limited.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) dipped 20% to settle at $15.56 after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) fell 19.5% to close at $10.10 after the company reported it has decided to withdraw the registration statement relating to previously announced IPO by Fortegra due to ‘prevailing market conditions and the high value.’
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) dropped 19.4% to settle at $46.81 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) fell 19.1% to close at $3.76 after climbing 16% on Wednesday. Vyant Bio, Ordaōs Bio and Cellaria, recently announced collaboration to 'design and qualify biomarker-specific small protein therapeutics.'
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dipped 19% to close at $3.15. Based on an internal strategic review and prioritization of its portfolio, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc (AskBio) has decided to give all rights of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) to Selecta Biosciences.
  • FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) fell 18.2% to close at $39.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 17.9% to close at $5.23.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares fell 16.9% to settle at $4.24 after jumping over 22% on Wednesday. The company recently announced neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. joined the team as a special consultant to accelerate and enhance development of the company's galectin-3 inhibitor, belapectin.
  • Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) dipped 16.9% to close at $38.85 after reporting Q1 results.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) fell 15.7% to settle at $4.74.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) fell 15.4% to close at $13.17 after reporting preliminary Q1 results.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) dropped 14.4% to settle at $8.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 14.3% to close at $3.61.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) dipped 14.2% to close at $18.00.
  • Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) fell 13.2% to settle at $132.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 12.6% to close at $98.53 after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. JP Morgan also downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) fell 12.6% to close at $4.73.
  • Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) dropped 12.5% to settle at $8.06.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) dipped 11.9% to close at $7.17 following weak quarterly sales.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 10% to settle at $56.07. eBay reported upbeat Q1 earnings, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 9.9% to close at $57.10 on reports the US Labor Secretary said most US gig workers should be classified as employees.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 9.4% to close at $11.26 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) fell 9.4% to settle at $505.00 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 9.3% to close at $3.89 following quarterly results.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) fell 8.5% to settle at $66.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TDOC) fell 8.3% to close at $170.86 after reporting Q1 results.
  • American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) dropped 8.3% to close at $2.44.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) dropped 7.6% to close at $128.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) fell 7.2% to close at $21.02 after the company reported Q1 results.

