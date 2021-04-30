Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The employment cost index for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The employment cost index is expected to increase 2.4% year-over-year in the quarter.
- Data on personal income and consumption expenditures for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income to surge a monthly 20.3% in March, while personal consumption expenditures are likely to increase 4.0%.
- The Chicago PMI for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 64 in April from previous reading of 66.3.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise slightly to 87.1 in April.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
