 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Waymo Looks Beyond Parent Google For Funding

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 4:28am   Comments
Share:
Waymo Looks Beyond Parent Google For Funding

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) self-driving subsidiary Waymo is eyeing raising more funds from outside the parent company and making acquisitions on its own, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing the company’s co-CEOs.

What Happened: Waymo Co-CEOs Dmitri Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana told Bloomberg that the company has previously raised funds from outside Alphabet and is open to doing so again. 

The California-based startup, valued at $30 billion, had in March 2020 raised $2.25 billion in its first external investment round — led by Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Mubadala Investment Company — which later expanded to $3.25 billion.

See Also: Alphabet Self-Driving Subsidiary Waymo Raises $2.25B In First External Funding

Dolgov and Mawakana took over from auto industry veteran John Krafcik who led the company for over five years. Krafcik’s departure was announced earlier this month, earlier than planned, and he remains an adviser to Waymo.

Why It Matters: The development comes as Waymo advances on autonomous-driving technology for future ride-hailing and delivery services.

The company started operating its taxi service Waymo One in suburban Phoenix early in 2020 and has since October expanded the service to the public. It is testing autonomous trucks in several states for long-haul and delivery.

Waymo’s rivals have been investing deeply in technology as well, including tech giants such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT). 

Price Action: Alphabet shares closed 1.43% at $2392.76 on Thursday.

See Also: Tesla 'Not A Competitor At All' In Self-Driving Space, Says Waymo CEO

Photo: Courtesy of Waymo

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Crypto Gains Bought A House For Washington Engineer Who Bet On Chainlink And Avoided Dogecoin Like The Plague
Not Just Facebook, Alibaba Too Is Concerned Over Apple New Privacy Rules' Impact On Business
Microsoft To Pay Higher Share Of Revenue To PC Game Makers As Rivals Apple, Google Face Antitrust Scrutiny
20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way
Remote Work Could Bring Google $1B In Annual Savings
Apple, Facebook Shares Both Get Boost From Solid Earnings, With Amazon Up Next
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: self-driving technology WaymoNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com