Palantir CEO Saw Compensation Rise Nearly 9,000% In 2020
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2021 1:48am   Comments
Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) CEO Alexander Karp was paid $1.10 billion last year for his service to the data analytics company.

What Happened: The compensation included $797.9 million in stock options and $296.4 million in stock awards —  a hike of 8,990.9%. In 2019, Karp was paid $12.1 million.

Karp’s annual salary for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020, was $1.1 million and included $177,273 paid in bi-monthly installments and $124,364 paid in quarterly installments as an annual stipend. $800,00 was paid in quarterly installments as a “travel stipend,” according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The company’s co-founder Steven Cohen received $192 million in 2020 and was paid $16.1 million in 2019.

Why It Matters: Palantir went public via a direct listing in September 2020. The firm targets government and commercial sectors through its Gotham and Palantir Foundry platforms.

Fast Money trader Guy Adami said Thursday on a CNBC program that Palantir is poised to have a great 2021.

See Also: Palantir Gets Boost From Cathie Wood, George Soros

Since going public, the company’s shares have touched a high of $45 and a low of $8.90. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 0.8%.

Price Action: Palantir shares fell nearly 2% in the regular session on Thursday to $23.37 and declined another 0.6% in the after-hours session.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.

Photo by Tech.Co on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Alexander Karp CEO Pay Data AnalyticsNews Management Tech

