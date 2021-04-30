Palantir CEO Saw Compensation Rise Nearly 9,000% In 2020

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) CEO Alexander Karp was paid $1.10 billion last year for his service to the data analytics company.

What Happened: The compensation included $797.9 million in stock options and $296.4 million in stock awards — a hike of 8,990.9%. In 2019, Karp was paid $12.1 million.

Karp’s annual salary for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020, was $1.1 million and included $177,273 paid in bi-monthly installments and $124,364 paid in quarterly installments as an annual stipend. $800,00 was paid in quarterly installments as a “travel stipend,” according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The company’s co-founder Steven Cohen received $192 million in 2020 and was paid $16.1 million in 2019.

Why It Matters: Palantir went public via a direct listing in September 2020. The firm targets government and commercial sectors through its Gotham and Palantir Foundry platforms.

Fast Money trader Guy Adami said Thursday on a CNBC program that Palantir is poised to have a great 2021.

Since going public, the company’s shares have touched a high of $45 and a low of $8.90. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 0.8%.

Price Action: Palantir shares fell nearly 2% in the regular session on Thursday to $23.37 and declined another 0.6% in the after-hours session.

Photo by Tech.Co on Flickr