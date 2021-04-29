ELECTRIC VEHICLE GRAPHITE PRODUCER GRATOMIC CONTINUES TO TAKE MAJOR STEPS TOWARDS FULL OPERATIONAL CAPACITY AT NAMIBIA PROJECT

Gratomic (TSXV: GRAT) presented at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22, 2021.

Since its launch in 2014, Gratomic has been focused on introducing carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite to the global electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage supply chains. They are now seeking new opportunity and growth with the commissioning progress ongoing at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia.

The agreement with Next Graphite, Inc. to acquire NextG's 37% interest in Gazania 242 Pty Ltd., the Namibian company that holds the licenses on the Aukam property, is ongoing but slowed temporarily due to the pandemic. However, Gratomic is still working towards full operational capabilities later in 2021.

The acquisition and commissioning progress of its project in Namibia was lauded by Gratomic President and CEO Arno Brand. "This is a significant achievement and another piece of the puzzle locked solidly in place and bringing value to stakeholders," he said.

With commissioning underway, Gratomic continues to reach and surpass its vital milestones on the path to a fully operational processing facility.

Gratomic is focused on introducing what it refers to as exceptional anode material to the global EV and energy storage supply chains. It also plans to take the Aukam Graphite Project fully solar by 2022.

Large quantities of its naturally high-quality graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material and the company is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has also advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for the micronization, spheronization and the patented ALD coating of its Aukam vein graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using atomic layer deposition.

Gratomic is also completing its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the Aukam processing plant. The company believes the study, its recommendations, and subsequent implementation will provide a "level of comfort" relating to the scaling up of the existing processing plant to a commercial-scale processing facility.

While the process and implementation are ongoing, Gratomic's supply of graphite is conditional on the company being able to bring the Aukam project into a production phase, and for any graphite being produced to meet certain technical and mineralization requirements. The historic mine site is fully licensed and permitted and maintains full support from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Namibia.

Gratomic also has announced that it has secured Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility on the common shares of the company. This eligibility now allows Gratomic to facilitate trading, settlement and clearance in the U.S.