Why Are Uber, Lyft And DoorDash Trading Lower?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) and DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) are trading lower on reports the U.S. Labor Secretary said most U.S. gig workers should be classified as employees.

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.

The stock was trading down 10.7% at $56.58 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.28 and a 52-week low of $21.34.

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers.

The stock was trading down 6.5% at $54.64 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $26.58.

DoorDash Inc provides online food delivery logistics services. The company provides on-demand food delivery services through its website.

The stock was trading down 10% at $146.50 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $256.09 and a 52-week low of $121.