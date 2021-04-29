 Skip to main content

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) climbed 40.5% to $14.39.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares gained 23.1% to $14.14. Dolphin Entertainment recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) surged 22.5% to $3.075 as the company said it has been named as sponsor related to 4 SPACs.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) jumped 20% to $8.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) gained 20% to $7.93 after the company announced updated results from its Phase 1/2 pilot trial of GC4419, versus placebo, in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer who are undergoing stereotactic body radiation therapy.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) rose 18.1% to $29.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) gained 17% to $48.29 after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Realty Income.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) gained 16.5% to $10.43.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) surged 15.3% to $18.00. Ocular Therapeutix, reported multiple scientific presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) jumped 15% to $2.53.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) gained 14.6% to $6.74 as the company agreed to sell its Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses to Lantronix.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) surged 14% to $17.39 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 13% to $9.52 as the company said its founder and chief scientific officer, Sean Tucker, Ph.D., will present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington that will be held virtually from May 4-6, 2021.
  • AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) surged 12.5% to $78.56 after the company reported that its EPi-Sense System was approved by the FDA for treatment of long-standing persistent afib patients.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares climbed 11.9% to $4.42 after the company signed exclusive worldwide license agreement with Johns Hopkins University to include engineered exosomes for vaccines and therapeutics as part of the company's exosome technology portfolio.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) surged 10.5% to $11.81. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) gained 10.4% to $119.07 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares climbed 10.2% to $4.63 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) gained 9.3% to $31.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) surged 8.8% to $9.86. The company recently released Q1 results.
  • Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) rose 6.3% to $62.69 after reporting higher quarterly earnings.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 6% to $325.49 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. The company reported 1.88 billion daily active users, up 8% year-over-year, as well as 2.85 billion monthly active users, up 10% year-over-year.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 4% to $142.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 EPS guidance.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares dipped 60.4% to $4.0250 after the company announced a suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction of hypotony, which is clinically relevant decrease in ocular pressure, in its INFINITY clinical trial evaluating ADVM-022 gene therapy for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 56.3% to $0.3455 after the company priced its $42.0 million upsized underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) fell 46% to $13.94 after the company announced mixed topline results from its KARE Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial of oral Korsuva for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in mild-to-severe atopic dermatitis patients. The company said the study did not meet the primary endpoint of worst-itch NRS change from baseline at week 12 or secondary endpoint of 4-point responder analysis in the intent-to-treat patient population. However, the study achieved primary endpoint of worst-itch NRS change and secondary endpoint of 4-point responder analysis in pre-specified analyses of mild-to-moderate AD patients, comprising 64% of ITT population.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) fell 25.6% to $16.51 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) dipped 24.8% to $32.86. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics acquired license for mRNA technology platform of Factor Bioscience Limited And Novellus Therapeutics Limited.
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) dropped 20.6% to $46.10 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) fell 19.9% to $8.22.
  • Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) fell 19.5% to $10.10 after the company reported it has decided to withdraw the registration statement relating to previously announced IPO by Fortegra due to ‘prevailing market conditions and the high value.’
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) dropped 19.3% to $15.69 after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) fell 19% to $38.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dipped 18.3% to $3.175. Based on an internal strategic review and prioritization of its portfolio, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc (AskBio) has decided to give all rights of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) to Selecta Biosciences.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares fell 17% to $4.2350 after jumping over 22% on Wednesday. The company recently announced neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. joined the team as a special consultant to accelerate and enhance development of the company's galectin-3 inhibitor, belapectin.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) fell 16.7% to $3.8750 after climbing 16% on Wednesday. Vyant Bio, Ordaōs Bio and Cellaria, recently announced collaboration to 'design and qualify biomarker-specific small protein therapeutics.'
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) dipped 15.7% to $17.69.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) fell 15.6% to $4.7201.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 15.3% to $3.6301 following quarterly results.
  • Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) dipped 14.2% to $40.15 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 13.8% to $13.40 after reporting preliminary Q1 results.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 13.6% to $97.31 after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. JP Morgan also downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) dipped 13.5% to $7.03 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) dipped 12.6% to $4.73.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 11% to $55.47. eBay reported upbeat Q1 earnings, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TDOC) fell 9.8% to $168.03 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 9.6% to $11.23 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) dropped 9.4% to $125.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 8.5% to $57.96 on reports the US Labor Secretary said most US gig workers should be classified as employees.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) fell 8% to $512.87 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) fell 7.9% to $20.86 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) dropped 7.9% to $2.4498.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) fell 7.3% to $67.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 7.2% to $2.31 after surging around 32% on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

