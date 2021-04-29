 Skip to main content

Paysafe Forges Multi-Year Agreement With AWS To Become A Cloud-Based Provider
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 6:02am   Comments

  • Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFEinked a global multi-year agreement with Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to become a fully cloud-based payments provider.
  • Paysafe is migrating its workload portfolio, including eCash solutions, Paysafecard and Paysafecash, and its digital wallets, Skrill and NETELLER, to AWS to develop new cloud-native merchant payment and consumer wallet products.
  • The first milestone of the collaboration has been accomplished by shifting Paysafe's eCash solutions to the cloud.
  • The arrangement supports Paysafe to leverage data to drive customer acquisition and engagement and reliably run, scale products and applications for its North American and European operations.
  • Paysafe's partners will also gain from its cloud-first approach.
  • Paysafe is creating a centralized, curated, and secured repository using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS analytics, and AWS security to build a data lake to store, protect, and organize consumer merchant data.
  • Price action: PSFE shares traded higher by 0.8% at $13.9, and AMZN shares traded higher by 1.29% at $3,503.03 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

