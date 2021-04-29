 Skip to main content

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 5:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares gained 75.6% to settle at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company recently said it paid $1 million towards acquisition of license for mRNA technology platform to develop genetically edited cells for multiple cancers and blood disorders.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares jumped 45.3% to close at $2.95 on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) surged 44.8% to settle at $6.37.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 22.6% to close at $5.10. The company recently announced neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. joined the team as a special consultant to accelerate and enhance development of the company's galectin-3 inhibitor, belapectin.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares gained 19.6% to close at $4.21 on Wednesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $6 per share.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) surged 17.7% to close at $9.79.
  • ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) surged 16.3% to close at $5.00 as the company received certification for firetube boiler burner in China.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) jumped 16% to close at $4.65. Vyant Bio, Ordaōs Bio and Cellaria, recently announced collaboration to 'design and qualify biomarker-specific small protein therapeutics.'
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) surged 15.4% to close at $2.70.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 15.4% to settle at $13.68.
  • Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) climbed 15.3% to settle at $57.57. Unitil will replace Waddell & Reed Financial in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 15.2% to close at $4.40. Genworth Financial will replace Glu Mobile in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) gained 15.1% to close at $2.44.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) shares rose 14.5% to settle at $5.62.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) surged 14.2% to close at $12.81 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18 per share.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) jumped 14% to settle at $2.85.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares gained 13.9% to settle at $2.78. Maxim Group reiterated Boxlight with a Buy and announced a $6 price target.
  • Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) climbed 13.7% to close at $4.57. Mind Medicine commenced trading its subordinate voting shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market Tuesday.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) gained 13.7% to settle at $9.73.
  • Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) surged 13.5% to close at $46.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 13.3% to settle at $13.08.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) surged 12.6% to close at $17.95 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25 per share.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) jumped 12.2% to close at $144.02 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) surged 11.7% to close at $33.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it received a new order valued at approximately $2.4 million for its mini LED inspection and metrology.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) gained 11.4% to close at $1,288.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) climbed 11.1% to close at $13.72 after reporting upbeat quarterly profit.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) jumped 11% to settle at $35.51. The company recently reported FY20 earnings results.
  • Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) gained 8.7% to close at $9.21.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) gained 8.7% to close at $45.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) rose 8% to settle at $4.03 after the company reported strategic investment in Untamed Photographer, NFT Collaboration, and Vocal Community and Challenge Sponsorships.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 7.6% to close at $1.27 after jumping around 27% on Tuesday.
  • Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) rose 5.9% to close at $47.67. Genpact will replace Genworth Financial in the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 4.3% to close at $30.00 after the company said the FDA has accepted the submission and granted priority review for the new drug application for Nefecon, a down regulator of IgA1 for the treatment of IgA nephropathy. The FDA has set a PDUFA goal date of Sept. 15.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 3% to close at $2,359.04 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback program.

 

Losers

  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) fell 37.5% to close at $2.90 after the company reported pricing of approximately $25million registered direct offering.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares tumbled 32.6% to close at $3.93 on Wednesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics and partner Chiesi announced that they received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the biologics license application, seeking accelerated approval of pegunigalsidase alfa for the proposed treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) dipped 22.3% to close at $4.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) fell 20.8% to close at $33.80.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) fell 20.7% to settle at $26.65.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 20.6% to settle at $4.35 after the company reported that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering of 3.036 million shares of common stock at a price of $4.25 per share, for raising gross proceeds of $12.9 million.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) fell 15% to close at $2.09. Nymox Pharmaceutical’s director recently purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.08 per share.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 14.5% to close at $66.33 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 14.1% to close at $146.91 after the company issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) dipped 13.7% to close at $22.99 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) fell 12.6% to settle at $18.38.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) dipped 12.5% to close at $6.39. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently announced the full details of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for Acute Schizophrenia.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) dropped 12.3% to close at $256.84 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 12.2% to close at $18.88 after the company announced it acquired biopharma assets from privately held NeurMedix.
  • Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares dropped 12% to settle at $5.36.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 10.6% to close at $3.79.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 9.1% to settle at $186.70 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 forecast.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 8.5% to close at $0.9426 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dropped 8.4% to settle at $11.26.
  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 8.3% to close at $0.9446 after jumping over 15% on Tuesday.
  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) dropped 7.9% to settle at $206.08 following Q4 results.
  • NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) fell 7.6% to settle at $4.99 potentially on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 35% yesterday.
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) fell 7.2% to settle at $236.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 6.2% to close at $13.93 after the company reported a proposed $125 million public offering of common stock.
  • Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) fell 5.8% to close at $40.02 after the company issued Q2 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares fell 2.8% to close at $254.56 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

