Baidu To Launch Autonomous Robotaxi Service In Beijing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 5:50am   Comments
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDUwill launch driverless Robotaxi services in Beijing from May 2, 2021, signifying China’s debut paid autonomous vehicle service.
  • The autonomous “Apollo Go Robotaxi” service will be rolled out in Beijing’s Shougang Park first during the bustling Labor Day holiday period.
  • Shougang Park is one of the venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
  • The Robotaxis will transport users to sports halls, work areas, coffee shops, and hotels at Beijing Shougang Park.
  • The Apollo Robotaxis will provide shuttle services for athletes and staff during the Winter Olympics.
  • Baidu Apollo recently accomplished over 10 million kilometers of autonomous driving road testing.
  • Baidu has established a car fleet of 500 vehicles for autonomous driving trials. Baidu has been granted 2,900 patents for intelligent driving and 221 test drive licenses.
  • Price action: BIDU shares traded higher by 0.63% at $217.2 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Briefs China robotaxiNews Tech Media

