 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 4:13am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • Data on Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Anlysts expect Q1 GDP to accelerate to 6.5% annual growth from a growth rate of 4.3% in the fourth quarter.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are likely to increase to 558,000 for the April 24 week from 547,000 in the prior week.
  • The pending home sales index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect pending home sales increasing 3.8% in March following a 10.6% decline in the previous month.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com