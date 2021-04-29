Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Anlysts expect Q1 GDP to accelerate to 6.5% annual growth from a growth rate of 4.3% in the fourth quarter.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are likely to increase to 558,000 for the April 24 week from 547,000 in the prior week.
- The pending home sales index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect pending home sales increasing 3.8% in March following a 10.6% decline in the previous month.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets