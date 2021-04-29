 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Remote Work Could Bring Google $1B In Annual Savings

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Remote Work Could Bring Google $1B In Annual Savings

Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) could save a whopping $1 billion annually if employees continue to work from home the rest of the year and not travel, book trips and hotels online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a company filing

What Happened: Google saved $268 million in expenses from company promotions, travel and entertainment versus the same period a year earlier, primarily as a result of COVID-19, the company said Wednesday.

That equates to more than $1 billion annually.

The search engine giant’s sales and marketing expenses increased $16 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on a year-on-year basis. The company attributed the increase in compensation expenses of $368 million to an 8% increase in headcount. 

“This increase was largely offset by decreases in advertising and promotional as well as travel and entertainment expenses totaling $268 million, primarily as a result of COVID-19,” Google said in the filing.

The company had a total of 139,995 employees as of March 31, 2021. The majority of new hires during the quarter were engineers and product managers. Google does not break down the headcount by region.

See Also: Analyst Estimate Record Google Revenue From Pandemic-Driven Online Spend: WSJ

Why It Matters: The California-based company said in its annual report in March said that advertising and promotional expenses dropped by about $1.4 billion in 2020 as the company reduced spending, paused or rescheduled campaigns and changed some events to digital-only formats due to the pandemic.

Travel and entertainment expenses fell by $371 million.  

Google was among the first big U.S. companies to allow employees to begin working from home last year due to the pandemic. The company has a  Sept. 1 return to work deadline, according to a CNBC report.

Google’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told analysts in a post-earnings call earlier this week that the company is looking at a hybrid work-from-home, work-from-office model and less density per employee at its offices going forward.  

See Also: Analyst Rating Updates For Alphabet Following Earnings Blowout

GOOGL Price Action: Shares of Alphabet were trading 0.94% higher at $2,381.12 at last check Thursday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Apple, Facebook Shares Both Get Boost From Solid Earnings, With Amazon Up Next
Baidu To Launch Autonomous Robotaxi Service In Beijing
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Apple Q2 Earnings Report Reinforces It Will Be 'Top-Performing' FAANG Stock Of 2021, Says Munster
Why Facebook Is Warning Against The Apple Impact On Revenue In Coming Quarters
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com