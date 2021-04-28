Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD V9.0 Beta Release Likely In 2 Weeks And 'Will Blow Your Mind'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that the upcoming beta version of the company’s Full Self-Driving software will “blow your mind.”

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to announce the coming improvements in the FSD software, saying, while the limitation was achieving and proving higher safety with “pure vision” than a combination of vision and radar, "we are almost there.”

“FSD Beta V9.0 will blow your mind,” said Musk.

The limited beta software will arrive in two weeks' time, according to the Tesla CEO.

Musk also revealed that the FSD software will probably be available in Canada in a “few months.” He noted in a separate tweet that there are “many subtle differences between US & Canada driving.”

Why It Matters: Musk has frequently touted FSD improvements on Twitter. On Tesla’s “AI Day” this month, Musk said an FSD “Beta Button” and subscriptions would be available soon. While the button is set to be released in May, the subscriptions will roll out in June.

At the time, the billionaire entrepreneur had said that Tesla was “making excellent progress solving real-world [Artificial Intelligence].”

The button would allow any Tesla vehicle user to download the FSD software and become a tester.

Musk is rooting for a vision-only approach to automated driving and said in January that even if the cost of lidar sensors — used in an alternative approach by rivals — becomes zero, Tesla would not utilize them.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.5% lower at $694.40 on Wednesday in the regular session.

