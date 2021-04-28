 Skip to main content

13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2021 6:09pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reported average daily active users of 1.88 billion, up 8% year over year.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it added $90 billion to a buyback.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.20, up from $0.13 year over year and better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced updated data from its randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial in patients with pancreatic cancer.

Losers

  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Ford (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

