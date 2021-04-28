Taco Bell Goes Lunar With 'Taco Moon' Promotion

It seems that Dogecoin fanatics aren’t the only ones with the moon in their viewfinder. Taco Bell, a Yum Brands! (NYSE: YUM) restaurant chain, is rewriting the astronomy books by renaming the May 4 quarter moon lunar phase as the “Taco Moon” while offering a free taco to customers.

Rock Me, Galileo: The Irvine, California-based company is reminding both the telescope crowd and Mexican fast-food aficionados that the quarter moon bears an uncanny resemblance to its trademark taco. To highlight this distinctive intersection of lunar studies and grab-and-go cuisine, Taco Bell is rolling out a series of nine 15-second spots on social and digital media under the banner “I See a Taco.”

The brand will be handing out tacos while the quarter moon dominates the May 4 twilight sky. In the U.S., customers can obtain a free Crunchy Taco between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. or all day via the Taco Bell app or website.

Taco Bell is also hosting this promotion in more than 20 countries, with the promotional aspects varying between markets --- for example, Guatemalan customers can get a free Crunchy Taco with the purchase of a beverage while a free vegetarian Crunchy Taco available through delivery in India.

History in the Making: Watch Benzinga's Live Coverage of President's Biden's Address to Joint Session of Congress

The Taco Side Of The Moon: “Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally,” said Julie Felss Masino, president of Taco Bell, International. “As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new 'heights' as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way.”

The Taco Moon promotion is the latest in a busy stream of activities for the company. Over the past few months, the company has been testing the addition of plant-based meat to its menu, has opened a digital-only cantina in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, has tiptoed into the non-fungible token realm, and has raised a battle flag in the fast-food restaurants' chicken sandwich wars.

(Photo courtesy Taco Bell.)