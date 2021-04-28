 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Taco Bell Goes Lunar With 'Taco Moon' Promotion
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
Share:
Taco Bell Goes Lunar With 'Taco Moon' Promotion

It seems that Dogecoin fanatics aren’t the only ones with the moon in their viewfinder. Taco Bell, a Yum Brands! (NYSE: YUM) restaurant chain, is rewriting the astronomy books by renaming the May 4 quarter moon lunar phase as the “Taco Moon” while offering a free taco to customers.

Rock Me, Galileo: The Irvine, California-based company is reminding both the telescope crowd and Mexican fast-food aficionados that the quarter moon bears an uncanny resemblance to its trademark taco. To highlight this distinctive intersection of lunar studies and grab-and-go cuisine, Taco Bell is rolling out a series of nine 15-second spots on social and digital media under the banner “I See a Taco.”

The brand will be handing out tacos while the quarter moon dominates the May 4 twilight sky. In the U.S., customers can obtain a free Crunchy Taco between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. or all day via the Taco Bell app or website.

Taco Bell is also hosting this promotion in more than 20 countries, with the promotional aspects varying between markets --- for example, Guatemalan customers can get a free Crunchy Taco with the purchase of a beverage while a free vegetarian Crunchy Taco available through delivery in India.

History in the Making: Watch Benzinga's Live Coverage of President's Biden's Address to Joint Session of Congress

The Taco Side Of The Moon: “Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally,” said Julie Felss Masino, president of Taco Bell, International. “As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new 'heights' as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way.”

The Taco Moon promotion is the latest in a busy stream of activities for the company. Over the past few months, the company has been testing the addition of plant-based meat to its menu, has opened a digital-only cantina in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, has tiptoed into the non-fungible token realm, and has raised a battle flag in the fast-food restaurants' chicken sandwich wars.

(Photo courtesy Taco Bell.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM)

Yum Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
Beyond Meat Introduces Updated Beyond Burger, Readies Plant-Based Chicken Offering
Did Justin Bieber Help Crocs Shares Double?
Camping World Now Ready To Accept Cryptocurrency As Payment Option
Taco Bell Testing Own Faux Meat Ahead Of Introducing Beyond Meat Option
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: astronomy dogecoin NFTs Promotion Taco BellNews Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com