Uber, Walgreens Add US Vaccine Appointment, Ride Scheduling Feature In Uber App
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) launched a new feature enabling consumers to book vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and schedule their Uber ride to the vaccination appointment through the Uber app.
- Uber added a new "Vaccine" option in their Uber app to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. Users will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location.
- A push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.
- This new Uber app feature is available to every U.S. user.
- The companies recently held vaccination clinics in Atlanta, El Paso, Chicago, Houston, and Milwaukee. They are planning more clinics targeting pandemic hit other communities.
- Uber offered a free ride to those clinics and committed 10 million free or discounted rides to vaccination appointments for global underserved populations.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Uber, and Walgreens also launched the Vaccine Access Fund with an initial contribution of $11 million.
- Price action: UBER shares traded higher by 2.01% at $58.32 on the last check Wednesday.
