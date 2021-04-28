 Skip to main content

Uber, Walgreens Add US Vaccine Appointment, Ride Scheduling Feature In Uber App
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBAlaunched a new feature enabling consumers to book vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and schedule their Uber ride to the vaccination appointment through the Uber app.
  • Uber added a new "Vaccine" option in their Uber app to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. Users will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location.
  • A push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.
  • This new Uber app feature is available to every U.S. user.
  • The companies recently held vaccination clinics in Atlanta, El Paso, Chicago, Houston, and Milwaukee. They are planning more clinics targeting pandemic hit other communities. 
  • Uber offered a free ride to those clinics and committed 10 million free or discounted rides to vaccination appointments for global underserved populations.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Uber, and Walgreens also launched the Vaccine Access Fund with an initial contribution of $11 million.
  • Price action: UBER shares traded higher by 2.01% at $58.32 on the last check Wednesday.

