41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares climbed 21.3% to $4.27 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $6 per share.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) gained 20.9% to $4.51 after the company reported strategic investment in Untamed Photographer, NFT Collaboration, and Vocal Community and Challenge Sponsorships.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) rose 18.2% to $1.3950 after jumping around 27% on Tuesday. The company is scheduled to report Q1 earnings today.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 17% to $23.68. MicroVision is scheduled to report Q1 earnings tomorrow. MicroVision reported completion of long-range lidar sensor A-Sample hardware and development platform.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) surged 15.3% to $2.3406 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares climbed 14.8% to $2.80. Maxim Group reiterated Boxlight with a Buy and announced a $6 price target.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 14.8% to $12.88 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18 per share.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) gained 14.4% to $4.9185 as the company received certification for firetube boiler burner in China.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) surged 12% to $1,297.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) gained 11.7% to $55.78. Unitil will replace Waddell & Reed Financial in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 10.1% to $13.60 after reporting upbeat quarterly profit.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) gained 10.1% to $9.34.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 9.5% to $35.02. The company recently reported FY20 earnings results.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) gained 9.5% to $31.48 after the company said the FDA has accepted the submission and granted priority review for the new drug application for Nefecon, a down regulator of IgA1 for the treatment of IgA nephropathy. The FDA has set a PDUFA goal date of Sept. 15.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) surged 8.9% to $139.72 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) rose 8.9% to $44.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) gained 8.2% to $4.135. Genworth Financial will replace Glu Mobile in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) surged 7.6% to $45.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) gained 6.3% to $47.85. Genpact will replace Genworth Financial in the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) rose 6.2% to $4.2682. Mind Medicine commenced trading its subordinate voting shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market Tuesday.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 5% to $2,406.00 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback program.
Losers
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares dipped 40% to $3.4973. Protalix BioTherapeutics and partner Chiesi announced that they received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the biologics license application, seeking accelerated approval of pegunigalsidase alfa for the proposed treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) fell 37.9% to $2.88 after the company reported pricing of approximately $25million registered direct offering.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) dropped 24.1% to $4.1599 after the company reported that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering of 3.036 million shares of common stock at a price of $4.25 per share, for raising gross proceeds of $12.9 million.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 22% to $16.77 after the company announced it acquired biopharma assets from privately held NeurMedix.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) dropped 18.3% to $4.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) fell 17.2% to $35.37.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) dipped 15.8% to $28.29.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 14.2% to $146.75 after the company issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) dropped 12.8% to $2.1450. Nymox Pharmaceutical’s director recently purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.08 per share.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) dropped 12.6% to $4.7201 potentially on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 35% yesterday.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 12.5% to $68.00 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 12.1% to $13.06 after the company reported a proposed $125 million public offering of common stock.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) dipped 11.3% to $23.63 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 10.2% to $0.9255 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) dropped 9.3% to $186.18 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 forecast.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 8.2% to $0.9451 after jumping over 15% on Tuesday.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) fell 7.8% to $235.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 7.2% to $239.04.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) fell 6.5% to $39.74 after the company issued Q2 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares fell 3.1% to $253.79 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
