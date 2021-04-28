 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares climbed 21.3% to $4.27 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $6 per share.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) gained 20.9% to $4.51 after the company reported strategic investment in Untamed Photographer, NFT Collaboration, and Vocal Community and Challenge Sponsorships.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) rose 18.2% to $1.3950 after jumping around 27% on Tuesday. The company is scheduled to report Q1 earnings today.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 17% to $23.68. MicroVision is scheduled to report Q1 earnings tomorrow. MicroVision reported completion of long-range lidar sensor A-Sample hardware and development platform.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) surged 15.3% to $2.3406 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares climbed 14.8% to $2.80. Maxim Group reiterated Boxlight with a Buy and announced a $6 price target.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 14.8% to $12.88 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18 per share.
  • ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) gained 14.4% to $4.9185 as the company received certification for firetube boiler burner in China.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) surged 12% to $1,297.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) gained 11.7% to $55.78. Unitil will replace Waddell & Reed Financial in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 10.1% to $13.60 after reporting upbeat quarterly profit.
  • Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) gained 10.1% to $9.34.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 9.5% to $35.02. The company recently reported FY20 earnings results.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) gained 9.5% to $31.48 after the company said the FDA has accepted the submission and granted priority review for the new drug application for Nefecon, a down regulator of IgA1 for the treatment of IgA nephropathy. The FDA has set a PDUFA goal date of Sept. 15.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) surged 8.9% to $139.72 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) rose 8.9% to $44.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) gained 8.2% to $4.135. Genworth Financial will replace Glu Mobile in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) surged 7.6% to $45.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) gained 6.3% to $47.85. Genpact will replace Genworth Financial in the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3.
  • Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) rose 6.2% to $4.2682. Mind Medicine commenced trading its subordinate voting shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market Tuesday.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 5% to $2,406.00 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback program.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares dipped 40% to $3.4973. Protalix BioTherapeutics and partner Chiesi announced that they received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the biologics license application, seeking accelerated approval of pegunigalsidase alfa for the proposed treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) fell 37.9% to $2.88 after the company reported pricing of approximately $25million registered direct offering.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) dropped 24.1% to $4.1599 after the company reported that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering of 3.036 million shares of common stock at a price of $4.25 per share, for raising gross proceeds of $12.9 million.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 22% to $16.77 after the company announced it acquired biopharma assets from privately held NeurMedix.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) dropped 18.3% to $4.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) fell 17.2% to $35.37.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) dipped 15.8% to $28.29.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 14.2% to $146.75 after the company issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) dropped 12.8% to $2.1450. Nymox Pharmaceutical’s director recently purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.08 per share.
  • NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) dropped 12.6% to $4.7201 potentially on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 35% yesterday.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 12.5% to $68.00 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 12.1% to $13.06 after the company reported a proposed $125 million public offering of common stock.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) dipped 11.3% to $23.63 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 10.2% to $0.9255 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) dropped 9.3% to $186.18 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 forecast.
  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 8.2% to $0.9451 after jumping over 15% on Tuesday.
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) fell 7.8% to $235.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 7.2% to $239.04.
  • Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) fell 6.5% to $39.74 after the company issued Q2 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares fell 3.1% to $253.79 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + ALDX)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Amgen
Amgen Shares Drop On Light First Quarter Earnings Hit By Lower Prices
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejection For Protalix, Amgen Q1 Trail Estimates, Pfizer Goes Shopping
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Aldeyra Seeks To Raise $125M Via Equity To Support Reproxalap US Application
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com