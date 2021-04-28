Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?

Time Magazine is well-known for its annual Time100 Most Influential People issue. The media brand unveiled a new annual list called the TIME100 Most Influential Companies. The list coincides with the company’s launch of Time business, a new editorial section.

Time Magazine was previously owned by Time Warner and Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) before being sold to salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) owner Marc Benioff.

The list features five different covers featuring the CEOs of Hello Sunshine, the National Basketball Association (NBA), Gro Intelligence, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).

Here are the publicly traded companies that made the inaugural list, divided into categories by the magazine, which also provided the reason why:

Pioneers

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL): Designing a smarter, safer dating app

Leaders

Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY): Creating the high-demand game consoles

(NYSE: HD): Improving home improvement Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): Delivering a one-dose vaccine

Innovators

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z): Opening houses

(NASDAQ: NVDA): Developing critical chips Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ: YUMC): Inventing the future of fast food

Titans

General Motors: Engineering a greener future

(NASDAQ: AMZN): Dominating e-tail Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM): Producing the chips that connect us

Disruptors