FTC Solar Raises $258M From IPO Priced At $13 Per Share
- FTC Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) priced 19.84 million shares at $13 per share to raise $257.92 million in its initial public offering (IPO).
- The shares are expected to begin trading under the symbol “FTCI” on the Nasdaq today.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.98 million.
- FTC will utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes and share buyback from certain employees, officers, directors, and other stockholders.
- Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, and UBS Investment Bank are the joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.
