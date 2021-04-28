 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 4:21am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is expected to widen to $87.5 billion in March from $87.1 billion in February.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.6% in March.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The survey of business uncertainty for April is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

