 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Went Down With MicroVision Stock Today?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2021 9:52pm   Comments
Share:
What Went Down With MicroVision Stock Today?

Microvision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell over 23% in the regular session on Tuesday.

What Happened: Shares of the technology company that makes lidar sensors and microdisplays tumbled for no specific reasons as investors likely resorted to profit-taking. 

MicroVision shares had shot up significantly for the last two trading sessions with the rise fueled by social media buzz.

The Redmond, Washington-based company maintained its grip over discussions on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets — best known for the short squeezes in shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK).

On WallStreetBets, MicroVision has emerged as a clear favorite in recent days. MicroVision attracted 2,451 mentions on the forum, followed by GameStop, which was mentioned 918 times, according to Quiver Quantitative data.

Most Mentioned On r/WallStreetBets In Last 24 Hours, Courtesy: Quiver Quantitative

On Tuesday, “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer said he would rather be on the long side than on the short side of MicroVision.

Why It Matters: MicroVision has emerged as a “meme stock.” S3’s Ihor Dusaniwsky warned that bears could be “squeezed out of their positions due to losses,” as per Reuters.

“We are seeing shorting into a red-hot stock as shorts are looking for a pullback,” said Dusaniwsky.

Price Action: MicroVision shares closed 23.75% lower at $20.16 on Tuesday and rose almost 3.9% in the after-hours session to $20.94.

Read Next: WallStreetBets Reimposes Ban On Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Discussions — Guess Why?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MVIS)

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Cramer Gives His Opinion On ContextLogic, Microvision And More
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why MicroVision Stock Skyrocketed Again Today
GameStop Raises $551M In Stock Sale: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: lidar Meme Stocks Short SqueezeNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com