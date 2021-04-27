 Skip to main content

15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2021 5:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $50 billion Class C Capital Stock buyback.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it received a new order valued at approximately $2.4 million for its mini LED inspection and metrology.
  • Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Visa (NYSE: V) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares are trading lower after the company provided an additional regulatory update on Biologics License Application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.
  • BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired biopharma assets from privately held NeurMedix.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

