Beyond Meat Introduces Updated Beyond Burger, Readies Plant-Based Chicken Offering

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has announced plans to release a new version of its popular plant-based Beyond Burger while working on a plant-based chicken product.

Where’s The Not-Beef? The latest edition of Beyond Burger will hit grocery stores during the week of May 3 and will be available in two-pack, four-pack, and one-pound configurations.

“We are continuously working on understanding beef flavor at a deeper level to ensure our plant-based beef platform delivers a delicious and satisfying sensory experience,” said Dariush Ajami, chief innovation officer at the El Segundo, California-based company.

“The new Beyond Burger’s rich flavor profile resembles that of ground beef, and extensive testing with our consumers validated this new flavor direction with likeability scoring on-par with 80/20 ground beef burgers.”

Eat More Not-Chicken: Separately, Beyond Meat is working on the introduction of a plant-based chicken product. According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed “people familiar with the plans,” this product is being targeted for a summer release.

Beyond Meat had previously attempted to add chicken meals to its line-up, with frozen chicken-strip product that was introduced in 2012 but discontinued in 2019. The company also conducted pilot tests of plant-based chicken nuggets with Yum! Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE: YUM) KFC restaurant chain.

(Photo: Beyond Burger)