 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marvell Discloses Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet PHY Availability For High-Speed Data Transfer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Marvell Discloses Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet PHY Availability For High-Speed Data Transfer
  • Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced the availability of its IEEE 802.3ch-based multi-gig automotive Ethernet PHY for high-speed data transfer in connected cars.
  • Next-generation vehicles deploying driver assistance systems, 5G connectivity, and autonomous driving will require high-speed data transfer within the car's in-vehicle network (IVN).
  • Marvell's new PHY addressed the demand for high-speed, secure, and low latency data exchange on standards-based networks by providing up to 10Gbps throughput data transmission for IVNs.
  • Marvell introduced the industry's first pre-standard, multi-gig automotive Ethernet PHY solution in 2018.
  • Price action: MRVL shares traded lower by 2.68% at $46.05 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRVL)

Arm Marks Data Center Foray, Intensifying Competition With Intel, AMD: Reuters
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Nvidia Forges Multiple Arm Computing Partnerships
5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2
Samsung And Marvell Announce Novel 5G System-On-A-Chip
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com