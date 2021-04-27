Marvell Discloses Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet PHY Availability For High-Speed Data Transfer
- Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced the availability of its IEEE 802.3ch-based multi-gig automotive Ethernet PHY for high-speed data transfer in connected cars.
- Next-generation vehicles deploying driver assistance systems, 5G connectivity, and autonomous driving will require high-speed data transfer within the car's in-vehicle network (IVN).
- Marvell's new PHY addressed the demand for high-speed, secure, and low latency data exchange on standards-based networks by providing up to 10Gbps throughput data transmission for IVNs.
- Marvell introduced the industry's first pre-standard, multi-gig automotive Ethernet PHY solution in 2018.
- Price action: MRVL shares traded lower by 2.68% at $46.05 on the last check Tuesday.
