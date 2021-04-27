 Skip to main content

Why 3M's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Why 3M's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) shares are trading lower after the company reaffirmed its 2021 EPS guidance range, which has a midpoint below analyst estimates.

3M reaffirmed its full-year EPS guidance range of $9.20 to $9.70. The company's guidance range shows a midpoint of $9.45, which is below the $9.60 estimate.

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer.

3M's stock was trading down 3.5% at $192.70 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $203.16 and a 52-week low of $131.12.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

