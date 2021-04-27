 Skip to main content

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 5:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) shares jumped 104.2% to close at $8.70 on Monday after the company announced the full details of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for Acute Schizophrenia. Brilaroxazine demonstrated high affinity and selectivity for key serotonin receptors (5-HT1A/2A/2B/7) through its combination of potent affinity and selectivity for target receptors implicated for schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 47.1% to close at $26.44 on continued momentum from Friday after investors showed interest in the stock on the r/wallstreetbets group on Reddit. Microvision closed over 36% higher on Friday.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 39.1% to settle at $4.02 after the company reported Q4 sales results up from last year.
  • Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares gained 31.1% to settle at $172.70. Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo Advantage inked an agreement to acquire cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint in an all-cash transaction valuing Proofpoint at $12.3 billion.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares jumped 29.1% to close at $0.7360. Naked Brand Group shares gained around 5% on Friday after shareholders vote for approval of the proposed transaction to divest Bendon brick-and-mortar operations.
  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares rose 27.1% to close at $8.95 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $10 to $10.50per share.
  • United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) gained 24.7% to settle at $45.00.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) surged 24.3% to close at $2.56.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) gained 24% to settle at $3.56.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) climbed 24% to close at $7.12.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares jumped 23.7% to close at $7.62 on continued strength following the publication of DNA replication data on Friday.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) gained 21.9% to close at $1.14.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares surged 21.6% to settle at $21.61.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares gained 20.4% to settle at $11.59. Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd., will charge as much as double its main rival AstraZeneca for its vaccines in India.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) surged 19.8% to settle at $4.06. Future FinTech Group, last week, inked a preliminary term sheet to acquire money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange Ltd for $0.82 million (€0.69 million).
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) gained 19.3% to close at $9.20.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) surged 19.2% to settle at $2.67.
  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) gained 18.9% to close at $29.10.
  • AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) gained 18.2% to settle at $6.57.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 17.9% to close at $11.66.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares rose 17.8% to close at $4.71.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares climbed 17.6% to close at $6.95 after surging around 10% on Friday.
  • Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) gained 16.8% to settle at $4.93.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) climbed 16.5% to close at $5.44 after the company announced it received FDA clearance of IND application for its gene therapy candidate VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) gained 16.5% to close at $21.16 following bullishness from ARK Invest's Cathie Wood.
  • Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) climbed 16.2% to settle at $23.87 as traders circulated April 3 Wccftech article titled 'The Rumor of a Potential Partnership Between Lucid Motors and Apple (AAPL) May Have Some Substance to It After All.'
  • Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) gained 16.2% to close at $11.83.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) rose 16.1% to close at $4.18. Vyant Bio, Ordaōs Bio and Cellaria, recently announced collaboration to 'design and qualify biomarker-specific small protein therapeutics.'
  • iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) gained 16.1% to settle at $14.05.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 15.8% to close at $17.99.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares climbed 15.2% to close at $9.73.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 15.1% to settle at $31.15 after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) climbed 15% to settle at $25.51 after the company announced a partnership deal with Airbus to test autonomous flight technology.
  • PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) rose 14.9% to close at $2.63.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) gained 14.3% to close at $27.26.
  • Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) rose 13.4% to settle at $28.94. Treace Medical Concepts shares gained 50% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) surged 12.7% to close at $7.63.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) gained 12.7% to settle at $1.86. The company, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) rose 12.4% to close at $10.90 after the company announced it launched NFTs on its live-streaming platforms.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 11% to close at $58.71 after the company announced FDA acceptance and priority review of its New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the treatment of a major depressive disorder.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) surged 9.9% to close at $1.56. AgeX Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a FY20 loss of $0.29 per share.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 8.9% to settle at $1.83.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 8.9% to close at $1.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, announced an investigator-initiated study to assess the perioperative use of Dsuvia (sufentanil sublingual tablet) for same-day surgical procedures in patients on buprenorphine therapy for opioid-use disorder or chronic pain management.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 8.4% to settle at $4.13.
  • uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) gained 8.3% to close at $34.95 after the company announced that the FDA removed its Clinical Hold on Hemophilia B Gene therapy program.
  • BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) gained 7.8% to close at $8.88. The FDA has granted 501(k) clearance for BrainsWay’s Theta Burst three-minute protocol utilizing its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) system for major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) gained 6.4% to close at $68.38. Standard Industries Holdings announced plans to acquire W. R. Grace for $70 per share in cash.
  • Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SEAH) rose 4.5% to close at $10.22. Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares dipped 17.3% to close at $6.38 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines and Roxgold entered into a merger agreement.
  • Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) dropped 11.1% to close at $99.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dipped 10.2% to settle at $7.26. The company, last week, released quarterly results.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) fell 10% to close at $10.75.
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 9.6% to settle at $4.04 after jumping 59% on Friday.
  • BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) dipped 8.5% to close at $13.31.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 8.4% to settle at $5.54.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) fell 8.3% to close at $6.00 after reporting quarterly financial and operating results.
  • Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) dipped 7.3% to close at $7.75.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) fell 5% to close at $18.22 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

