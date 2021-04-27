Amazon Extends In-Garage Grocery Delivery In Over 5,000 Cities
- Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has extended the Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery service to over 5,000 U.S. cities and towns.
- The expansion will ensure the delivery of the Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market groceries inside the garage of the eligible Prime members.
- The service was launched last November without any extra cost to the eligible Prime members.
- A myQ connected smart garage door opener is required to enable garage access for delivery. Customers can use the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon mobile shopping app to notify the arrival of the groceries.
- Customers can use a compatible Ring smart home camera with their Ring Protect Plan, or myQ powered LiftMaster Smart Garage Camera, with a myQ Video Storage Subscription to view the delivery videos.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.97% at $3,441 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.