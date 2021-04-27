Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for February will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the adjusted index rising a monthly 1.1% in February.
- The FHFA house price index for February is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The FHFA house price index is likely to increase a monthly 0.9% in February.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to increase to 112 in April from March’s reading of 109.7.
- The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to 20 in April from 17 in March.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the March will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
